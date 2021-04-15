Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,869. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

