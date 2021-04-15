Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 12.1% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 31,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.