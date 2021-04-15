EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $14.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,589. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.22 and a 1-year high of $436.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

