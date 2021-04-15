Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

