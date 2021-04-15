Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON:EPWN opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £134.37 million and a P/E ratio of 91.08. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 63.26 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 100.01 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.