Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells C$34,348.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

