Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells C$34,348.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

