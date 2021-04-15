Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.251 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

