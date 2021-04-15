Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.