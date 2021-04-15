Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.