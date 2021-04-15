EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.06 Million

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $131.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $134.27 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $121.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $540.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.25 million to $544.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $569.23 million, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $576.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,565. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 284,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

