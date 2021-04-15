Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of EOLS opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $512.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

