Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)’s (EVVTY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVVTY. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

