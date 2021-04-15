F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.78.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.85. 4,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,442. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
