Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 9.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock worth $418,830,056. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

FB stock opened at $302.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.