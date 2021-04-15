Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$675.00 Price Target at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark from C$610.00 to C$675.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE FFH traded up C$8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$576.12. 24,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,247. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$536.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$462.09. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$319.37 and a 12-month high of C$580.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 48.5283076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

