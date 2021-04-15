Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 23,143 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

