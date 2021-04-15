Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

