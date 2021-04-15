Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,525 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 2,502,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,035,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

