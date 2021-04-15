Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 24,286 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 371.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

