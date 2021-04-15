Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 25,255 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 147,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,134. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.