Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 25,255 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 147,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,134. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit