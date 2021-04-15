Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.45. The company had a trading volume of 254,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,341. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

