Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

