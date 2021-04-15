Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Farmers National Banc worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

