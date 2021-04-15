FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $140.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

