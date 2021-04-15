FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $477.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

