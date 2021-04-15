FDx Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,928 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

