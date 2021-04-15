FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 39,984 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

