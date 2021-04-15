FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 40,630 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $120.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.