FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $288.80. 25,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.18 and a 200-day moving average of $268.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

