FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 17,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FibroGen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

