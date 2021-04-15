Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.99 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

