Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 193.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit