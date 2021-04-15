Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 193.7% in March

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

