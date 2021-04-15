Financial Survey: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.73 billion 1.03 $3.40 billion $9.62 11.13 TOMI Environmental Solutions $6.35 million 9.72 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 4.23% 24.09% 5.80% TOMI Environmental Solutions 29.08% 78.06% 48.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 2 10 11 0 2.39 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus target price of $86.48, indicating a potential downside of 19.14%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International segment also offers olefins and polyolefins. The Intermediates and Derivatives segment includes propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals. The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites, and advanced polymers. The Refining segment refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources. The Technology segment develops chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

