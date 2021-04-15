Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of FINGF opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

