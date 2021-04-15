First Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP traded up $14.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,110. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.51, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.11 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,130.77.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

