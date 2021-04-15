First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 36,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,568. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.