First Bank & Trust Buys 1,978 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,617 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,383 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,343,699. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

EA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.64. 29,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

