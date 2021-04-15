First Bank & Trust Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $142.89. 77,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,118. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

