First Bank & Trust Sells 944 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.79.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $179.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.