First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 231,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037,885. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $238.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

