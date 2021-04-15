First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,913. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

