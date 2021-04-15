First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,938 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,937. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

