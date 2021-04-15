First Hawaiian Bank Has $446,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

