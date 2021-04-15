First Hawaiian Bank Has $465,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,343,699. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

