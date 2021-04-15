First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.04. 118,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,126,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

