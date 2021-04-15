First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 2,428 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $79.49. 39,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,803. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

