First National Bank of Hutchinson Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $28.59 on Thursday, reaching $639.67. 306,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,496. The company has a market cap of $396.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $628.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

