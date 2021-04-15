First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Netflix were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.13 on Thursday, reaching $546.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,958. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.