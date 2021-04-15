First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,625 shares of company stock worth $22,518,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AVAV traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

