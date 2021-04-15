First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 326.8% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FIF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,624. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

